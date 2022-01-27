Health Unit Encourages All Eligible Residents To Get COVID-19 Booster 

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) strongly recommends that anyone eligible for a COVID-19 booster get theirs as soon as possible. Those eligible include individuals aged 18 years and older, and those who are 16- and 17-years old who work as a health care worker, are Indigenous or are a household member of an Indigenous person and who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least three months (84 days) ago. Getting a booster as soon as you are able will help to reduce your risk for severe illness and chance of requiring hospitalization if you become infected with COVID-19.

There are many options for accessing your booster. Appointments for the health unit’s community vaccination clinics across Simcoe Muskoka, the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie, the Cottage Country Family Health Team in Gravenhurst and the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville can be booked though the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Appointments for as early as this weekend have been added, with additional appointments being added into February.

Other options include appointments through the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic, Barrie Family Health Team, some health care providers and family health teams, select pharmacies, the GO-VAXX Bus, and Indigenous-focused clinics on January 27 in Midland and on February 2 in Orillia. In addition, Georgian College Barrie Campus will be offering a clinic on February 2 for students, employees and anyone in the community to get their first, second or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

While appointments are encouraged, our community clinics will accept walk-ins on a first-come basis if able to accommodate for anyone eligible for a booster and who are residents of Simcoe Muskoka. Proof of residency will be required at the clinic. Please refer to the health unit’s website and social media accounts for up-to-date walk-in availability. A same-day ticket system is in place so that people won’t have to wait in lines.

Anyone who has a scheduled vaccination appointment and is unable to attend because they received a booster in another setting or has become ill, is asked to cancel their appointment by logging into the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

For more information about COVID-19 and details about where and how to get your vaccination, please visit our website at www.smdhu.org/COVID19.