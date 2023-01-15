Premier Doug Ford Issues Statement On The Passing Of The Honourable David C. Onley

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to commemorate the passing of The Honourable David C. Onley, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario:

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ontario’s 28th Lieutenant Governor, The Honourable David Onley.

Mr. Onley served the province with honour and distinction from 2007 until 2014. As Lieutenant Governor, and throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to raise public awareness about accessibility issues, encouraging people “to see the ability, rather than the disability”. He was also a great champion of expanding reconciliation efforts with Ontario’s Indigenous peoples in his role as representative of the Crown, work that continues to this day.

His contributions to the province and his unwavering commitment to public service will long be remembered and celebrated.

On behalf of all Ontarians, I am sending our thoughts and prayers to his wife Ruth Ann and the entire Onley family during this difficult time.”