Here’s What You Need To Know If You’re Filing Your Taxes By Paper

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) strives to be trusted, helpful, and fair by putting people first. No matter how you decide to file, CRA is committed to making sure you get the benefits and credits you’re entitled to.

Income tax package content and delivery

If you filed on paper last year, the CRA should mail you the 2022 income tax package. You should receive your package by February 20, 2023. Others who want to file on paper can:

order or download forms online at canada.ca/cra-forms

order forms by calling the CRA at 1-855-330-3305 starting January 24, 2023

Go to Filing your income tax and benefit return on paper to see the products included in the package.

Deadline for filing your income tax and benefit return

The deadline for most Canadians to file their income tax and benefit return for 2022 is April 30, 2023. Because April 30, 2023 falls on a Sunday, your return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it or it is postmarked on or before May 1, 2023. Similarly, your payment will be considered on time if it is received by the CRA or processed at a Canadian financial institution on or before May 1, 2023.

If you are eligible for the climate action incentive payment

The climate action incentive payment (CAIP) is paid quarterly. If you are eligible, you will automatically get the CAIP four times a year. To receive your payment on April 14, 2023, you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable), have to file your income tax and benefit returns (even if you did not receive income during the year), and have them assessed on or before March 24, 2023. If your tax returns are assessed after this date, your payment will be included in a subsequent payment after your returns are assessed.

If you reside outside a census metropolitan area (CMA) and expect to continue to reside outside of a CMA on April 1, 2023, both you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable) must complete the CAIP section on page 2 of your returns. For more information, go to canada.ca/child-family-benefits.

This year, you may also be eligible for the CAIP if you are a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, or Prince Edward Island. The same eligibility rules and filing requirements would apply to you. You will not be eligible for an April 2023 payment because the federal fuel charge will only apply to these provinces as of July 1, 2023. If you are eligible, you will automatically receive your first payment in July 2023.

Have you considered filing online?

Did you know that 92% of returns are filed electronically? Electronic returns are generally processed within two weeks. However, for paper returns, our service standard is to process them within eight weeks of receipt. If you file electronically and are signed up for direct deposit, you may get your refund in as little as eight business days. If you’re registered for My Account, you can also use Auto-fill my return to quickly fill in parts of your return with information the CRA has on file. If you choose to file your return electronically, you will use the CRA’s NETFILE service. Visit canada.ca/netfile-software to see a list of NETFILE-certified tax software products, some of which are free.

Digital services are fast, secure, and convenient. In My Account, you can also easily change your return and the personal information the CRA has on file, submit documents and track the progress of your enquiries to the CRA, and check if you have any uncashed cheques. Go to My Account for individuals at canada.ca/my-cra-account to see the full list of services offered. To see all our digital services, go to E-services for individuals.

Other ways you can file

Get free tax help

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers at a free tax clinic may be able to complete your tax return. Free tax clinics are available in-person or virtually. Find out about the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (or the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program in the province of Quebec ) by going to canada.ca/taxes-help.

You may be eligible to use File my Return if you have a lower or fixed income. If you are eligible to use this telephone service, you’ll receive an invitation letter with the 2022 income tax package the CRA sends you. Starting February 20, 2023 , this service will let you quickly file your return by answering short questions through a secure, dedicated, and automated telephone service.

How to get more information

If you need a quick answer to a question, you can ask Charlie the friendly chatbot. Charlie will help you find the information you need to file your return! You can find Charlie on the CRA homepage and many other of our web pages on Canada.ca.

To get answers to frequently asked questions about tax filing, such as deadlines or tax tips, you can also go to CRA’s Get ready to do your taxes or Questions and answers about filing your taxes pages. The CRA will update these pages in late January 2023.