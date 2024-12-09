Possible Impaired Driver Call To OPP Results in Two Drivers Being Charged In Waubaushene

Credit goes to a community member who placed a call to the OPP Communication Centre near 3:27 p.m. December 7, 2024 reporting a possible impaired driver in the commercial area of Pine Street near Highway 12, Waubaushene in Tay Township.

Officers from Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended the area at 3:35 p.m. and located the suspect vehicle, a black Volkswagen parked tightly next to a white Mazda in a commercial parking lot off Pine Street.

The operators of these two vehicles upon being woken up by the officers were spoken to and detained at the scene then transported to Detachment for further investigation along with a quantity of suspected methamphetamines, Canadian currency, aerosol cans and assorted drug paraphernalia which was seized. (see attached photograph)

Investigating officers were assisted by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer and as a result of these investigations the following persons have been charged.

Accused person # 1 Joey Bernard Gravelle 36 years of South Glengarry Township and accused person # 2 Erika Karla Quesnel-Sefcsik 31 years of Williamstown have each been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. A further charge of Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine contrary to Controlled Drug and Substances Act has also been laid on accused #1.

Both accused persons were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the December 19, 2024, and were each served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved two vehicles were towed and are both subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.