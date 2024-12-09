Bracebridge OPP Charge Three People With Impaired In One Day

As many residents in Muskoka were coping with the challenges related to the ongoing winter storm, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three drivers in separate incidents in one day with impaired driving.

On December 8, 2024 just before 1:00 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting general patrol in the area of Steamship Bay Road in Gravenhurst when they became concerned about the driving behaviour of a truck pulling a trailer that was carrying snowmobiles. The officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 22-year-old Calob Marshall of Iroquois Falls, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 7, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Also on December 8, 2024 at 1:00 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers began an investigation into a single motor vehicle collision on Dudley Road in Muskoka Lakes Township after a car left the roadway and became stuck in a snowbank. Officers subsequently arrested and charged 25-year-old Luke Mangotich of Burlington, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 7, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Later that same day, on December 8, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to concerns from members of the public about what was described as the unsafe driving behaviour of a vehicle on Highway 118 East in Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle and began an investigation into the driving concern and arrested and charged 21-year-old Sartaj Singh of Brampton, ON with Impaired Operation-by Drug and Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 14, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of everyone travelling on Muskoka roads and trails. If you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of any substance, please call 9-1-1 from your hands free device if it is safe to do so.