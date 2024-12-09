Cottage Country Cocktails Launches Holiday Menu!

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Festive Cocktail Baskets from Cottage Country Cocktails.

Start savouring the flavours of the season with the Mistletoe Mimosa, or Crackling Hot Coco & more! You can also choose from the Signature or the Specialty Cocktail Menu that includes The Cottage Country Basket and The Spicy pineapple Margarita.

Cottage Country Cocktails has a wide variety of cocktails to choose from, perfect for any occasion…

Enjoy an easy ordering platform, making your basket delivery quick & simple!

Spread Holiday Cheer to your friends, family, colleagues or clients.

To order visit https://cottagecountrycocktails.com/

Contact Cottagecountrycocktails@outlook.com with questions and for wholesale orders.

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Cottage Country Cocktails