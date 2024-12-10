CANImmunize Tool Helps Families Stay On Track With Immunizations

Keeping your kids’ vaccinations up to date is essential, but we understand life gets busy! Reporting your child’s immunizations to the health unit often feels like one extra step—but now, it’s easier than ever. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is thrilled to share a convenient solution. You can now report your child’s routine immunizations quickly and securely using the CANImmunize mobile app. This secure, easy-to-use app allows you to update your child’s vaccination records anytime, right from your phone—no paperwork or extra calls required. Let’s work together to keep the community healthy and protected.

Under Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), parents are responsible for ensuring their children’s immunization records with public health are up to date. Until now, parents had to go online or call public health each time their child received a vaccine to update this information, as most health care providers do not report this information to public health.

CANImmunize is a free mobile app designed to help you safely manage your family’s immunization records—all in one convenient place. Think of it as your digital yellow card, right on your phone, so your vaccination details are always within reach when you need them.

For families in Simcoe Muskoka, the app offers an extra time-saving feature: you can share your records directly with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. When you update your child’s vaccination details in the app, the health unit’s records are automatically and securely updated too.

But that’s not all, CANImmunize:

Helps you manage vaccination records for everyone in your family. Sends reminders to keep you up to date on routine immunizations, travel vaccines, and more—throughout your lifetime. Allows access from multiple devices, so your records are always available wherever you are. Offers a secure web portal for those who prefer to manage their records online.

Individuals who are already using the CANImmunize app will not receive a push notification about the new health unit reporting feature. However, the first time they open the app after they will be prompted to provide consent to share their information with SMDHU.

Stay organized, save time, and never miss an important immunization. Download CANImmunize today and simplify how you manage your family’s health. To create an account, visit CANimmunize.ca or download the app on IOS or Android. Parents and guardians who prefer to use the health unit’s ICON web portal are still able to report and view their children’s immunizations using that method.

For questions about vaccination or submitting your children’s immunization records, contact Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or toll free 1-877-721-7520, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.