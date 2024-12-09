Dylan Gossett Announces First Canadian Tour That Includes Stop In Muskoka

Following a successful sold-out fall run, critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett reveals he’ll be continuing The Back 40 Tour in 2025 with 19 newly announced tour dates across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, London, Kitchener, Bala, Quebec City, Ottawa, Montreal and more—see the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale via artist presale and VIP packages on December 11 at 10 a.m. local time and via public on sale on December 13 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more info, visit www.dylangossett.com/tour/.

Described as “one of country music’s most in-demand live draws” by Rolling Stone, the Austin, Texas native is currently headlining sold-out shows across Australia and New Zealand. In addition to the newly announced 2025 dates, Gossett will be making his debut at Stagecoach Festival and Country 2 Country next year.

Earlier this fall, Gossett released his latest single “Tree Birds” via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records—listen HERE. Grammy.com praised Gossett, saying, “The rising Americana sensation employs the perfect amount of harmonica to properly communicate just how head over heels in love he is on the giddy track;” while Holler declared him “[a] frontrunner of this next generation of red dirt singer-songwriters,” and Country Chord proclaimed, “He is one of the most exciting voices in the genre today. He once again captures lighting in a bottle on ‘Tree Birds.’”

Over the past year, the artist-to-watch has skyrocketed to the forefront of country music. His breakout hit single “Coal” has amassed over 322 million global streams and Platinum Certifications in Australia, Canada, and Ireland. Not to mention, it notably cracked the Spotify Top 200, Billboard Hot 100, UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, Top 25 on the Billboard Country Digital Songs Chart, and Top 5 on the Spotify Viral 50 US and Global Charts.

In honor of Country Music Month earlier this fall, Amazon Music recently tapped Dylan to contribute “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Amazon Music Original),” out now. He also was featured on the much-talked-about Twisters: The Album Soundtrack with his original song “Stronger Than A Storm.” Closing out a busy summer, he delivered a show-stopping rendition of “Coal” during ESPN’s College GameDay at his alma mater Texas A&M—watch a clip of his performance HERE.