Man Guilty For Depositing Materials On Public Lands And Depositing Materials In Water On Lake Nipissing

The Ontario government is safeguarding lands and waters by ensuring people do not deposit and abandon materials on public lands and waters.

Benjamin Lindsay of Lavigne, was found guilty of unlawfully depositing materials on public lands and unlawfully depositing materials on water covering public lands. He was fined $10,000 and is prohibited from camping on Crown land in Ontario for five years.

The court heard that an investigation was made after complaints were received in June, 2023 about a home-made barge on Lake Nipissing. At the time, it was partially sunk in the public boat launch. The barge, which was built using an old pontoon boat and agricultural water tanks, was overloaded with a camper trailer, a truck topper and a variety of appliances, tools, motors and other items. The barge was later abandoned in the Northwest Bay of Lake Nipissing where it spent the winter months. In the spring of 2024, the barge was found partially sunk along with a wide variety of household materials, broken equipment, fuel and oil cans and other garbage along the adjacent shoreline.

Justice of the Peace Ruby Beck heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, North Bay, on September 26, 2024.

