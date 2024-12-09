Township Of Tiny Lights Up Perkinsfield Park At Tree Lighting Celebration

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the Township of Tiny kicked off the festive season with their annual Tree Lighting Celebration held at Perkinsfield Park. The event featured live entertainment including the Bay Sound Singers and the École élémentrarie catholique Sainte-Croix Lafontaine choir, the opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, exciting activities for children and families, a variety of food and beverage options including our Toonie Food Trucks, and the lighting of several trees.

New for this year, the township added an Elfie Selfie station and a Grinch themed inflatable game.

The township would like to thank the following community partners for making this community event possible: Lafontaine Iron Werks for their loan of fire pits, BGC North Simcoe for hosting craft activities, the Midland Public Library for providing outdoor winter activities, Elmvale Tim Hortons for their hot chocolate donation, Midland Foodland for the apple cider donation, and Perkinsfield Pizza Pizza for donating pizza to feed our volunteers. We would also like to thank the Tiny Township Lions Club for hosting the food drive that will help those in need in our community. Donations collected from the food drive will be delivered to the Georgian Bay Food Network.

“I want to thank the community for coming out to join us for this year’s Tree Lighting Celebration and braving the windy weather,” said Mayor David Evans. “One of the best parts of this event is seeing friends and families coming together and enjoying time with one another. I’d also like to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, community partners, and staff for putting on this event as we enter the holiday season.”

If you attended the 2024 Tree Lighting Celebration, the Recreation and Special Events Department would like to hear about your experience. Let them know your thoughts by taking this quick survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V9WPZ3L