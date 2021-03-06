Positive Student COVID-19 Case At Riverside Public School

There is a confirmed COVID-19 student case at Riverside Public School in Huntsville.

The school issued the following letter:

Dear Riverside Public School parents/guardians,

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) let us know that a person from Riverside Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

IF your child IS A CLOSE CONTACT of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, you will have received another communication prior to this letter, letting you know that your child is a close contact, with directions that YOU MUST FOLLOW.

If your child is NOT a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 you WILL NOT receive another communication from the school. If your child is not a close contact:

Your child may come to school, as usual.

They do NOT need to stay at home (isolate) or go for testing unless they start showing new or worsening symptoms of COVID-19 and do not pass the daily COVID-19 self-screening.

We know this information may be upsetting. We are working closely with Trillium Lakelands District School Board, the transportation consortium, and SMDHU. Together, we are taking necessary steps to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 within our school community. Due to privacy laws, the health unit will not release personal information about any staff or student who is ill unless deemed necessary.

Please know that whenever there is an identified positive COVID-19 case at a school, there is additional cleaning and sanitizing of the school above and beyond the extensive cleaning and sanitizing that occurs throughout each school day. The safety of our students and staff is most important and we continue to follow all public health protocols.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the important role that you and your family play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 at school and in our community. Visit the health unit’s website for more information: smdhu.org/covid19 or contact Health Connection at 705-721-7520 (toll free 1-877-721-7520).

Sincerely,

MaryLou Lefler

Principal, Riverside Public School