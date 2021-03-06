Orillia Man Charged In Connection With A Fatal Opioid Overdose

The Huronia West OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have charged an individual in connection to an opioid overdose that claimed the life of a 31-year-old male from Wasaga Beach.

On March 24, 2020, at 1:20 p.m., Huronia West OPP responded to a call at a home on Mary Street in Wasaga Beach. Upon arrival, the officers located a 31-year-old male with vital signs absent.

As a result of a nearly year-long investigation, 52-year-old George Brazier of Orillia, has been arrested and charged with Manslaughter.

The accused is scheduled to appear at in Collingwood court on March 16, 2021.

The OPP is determined to hold drug traffickers accountable by laying charges for drug-related deaths. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Huronia West OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.