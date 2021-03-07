21 New Police Officers Are Coming To Central Region

Twenty-one new Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have joined communities across Central Region after graduating from the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ontario, and attending the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia last month.

The officers received demanding training and skills needed to protect the communities they are sworn to serve. They bring diverse life and work experiences, professionalism and compassion that will greatly assist the officers with building community connections, and serving the public.

Central Region members of the OPP provide police services from 13 detachments across the Region. All of the detachments remain heavily engaged in strengthening partnerships with community groups and leaders.

The newest Provincial Constables have been deployed to the following OPP Central Region Detachments:

Caledon (eight);

Huronia West (six);

Orillia (three);

Southern Georgian Bay (two);

City of Kawartha Lakes (one);

Northumberland (one).

“Professionalism, fairness and respect are all integral components of policing that our new officers have already demonstrated throughout their training. The officers are eager to be joining their local communities to make positive and tangible impact on the community safety and well-being. On behalf of Central Region, I would like to welcome the officers to our police family and wish them a safe and positive career serving our communities with honour and pride!” says Chief Superintendent Dwight Peer, Central Region, Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP actively recruits and interviews potential candidates throughout the year for placement in one of three intakes annually at the Ontario Police College. Upon successful completion of the Recruitment Process, each Provincial Constable recruit must successfully complete the required training programs at both the Provincial Police Academy and the Ontario Police College. For more information on the OPP hiring process, visit www.opp.ca/careers.