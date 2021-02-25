Positive COVID-19 Case At Wal-Mart In Bracebridge

Wal-Mart says an associate from their Bracebridge store has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re keeping the associate in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery. We are in contact with local public health. The associate last worked Feb. 20” said Felicia Fefer Manager, Corporate Affairs for Wal-Martt Canada

In a statement to Muskoka411, Wal Mart said safety continues to be a top priority at Walmart. Rest assured, Wal-Mart will continue to take measures to support the well-being of our customers and associates, including:

  • Mandatory masks for customers and associates.
  • Limiting the number of customers shopping in the store at one time.
  • Floor markings and one-way aisles to create physical distancing.
  • Increased cleaning throughout the store.
  • Wellness checks that include a temperature check for all associates at the start of each shift.
  • Cleaning shopping carts.
  • Encouraging regular handwashing.
  • Regular cleaning of work areas (including checkouts).
  • Installed plexi-glass dividers at registers, customer service desks and in our pharmacies.

