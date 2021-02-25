Drug Bust On Bowes Street In Parry Sound

On February 24, 2020, several OPP resources executed a drug warrant at a home on Bowes Street in Parry Sound.

Officers seized over $30,000 of suspected cocaine and fentanyl and over $3,460 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, Nicole Contin, 43 years-of-age of Parry Sound; Garnet Seraphine, 24 years-of-age of Markham; Sunil Marcellin, 23 years-of-age and Minelius afhael 22 years-of-age both of Toronto were arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin),

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

All four accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on February 26, 2021.