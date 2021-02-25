Online Booking Begins For COVID Vaccination Clinics In Simcoe Muskoka

Those who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at community clinics opening across our region beginning the week of March 1 can now book their appointment online through the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) website. Appointments are only available for those who are eligible, and clinics are not open for walk-ins.

Those who are eligible at this time, in keeping with the provincially identified priorities and local vaccine supply, are as follows: adults 85 years of age and older; Indigenous adults 55 years and older as well as their adult household members; adult recipients of chronic home care; and very high priority frontline healthcare workers (as defined in the provincial priority guideline).

“It is critical to the health of our residents that we move forward with our clinics providing immunization first to those who need it the most based on their risk of severe disease or on their likelihood of exposure to it as health care workers,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, the medical officer of health for SMDHU. “The opening of our clinics is just the beginning. Over the months to come we will work through priority populations to provide vaccination to all adults who want it.”

The clinics are the result of joint work with many partner agencies including Family Health Teams, Ontario Health Teams, community hospitals, paramedic services, community pharmacists, municipalities, Indigenous partners and the Central Region of Ontario Health.

“I thank and commend all of our partners as we begin with these new community immunization clinics,” said Dr. Gardner. “The opening of our clinics to those who are currently eligible to get their vaccination is a critically important and exciting undertaking and could not have taken place without their dedication and hard work.”

Vaccination clinics are located in Barrie/Innisfil, South Simcoe, North Simcoe, the Couchiching area, South Georgian Bay and Muskoka. Not every location will run every day. Pop-up clinics and additional locations will be added as the vaccine program rollout continues in the coming months. Mobile clinics also continue to provide immunization to those in community facility settings who need it the most and are unable to attend the fixed location clinics as well as other priority populations benefitting from outreach.

Those eligible can book their appointment online at the health unit’s website at www.smdhu.org or have a family member or friend book for them. For those without access to a computer or internet access, appointments can be booked by calling the health unit at 1-877-721-7520. Proof of eligibility is required and anyone who books appointments and is not eligible will be turned away. Please note that clinics are not open for walk ins.

For more information, visit or call Health Connection to speak with a public health professional, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 705-721-7520 (1-877-721-7520) or at www.smdhu.org.

A copy of the health unit’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now available on the website.