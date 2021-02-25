Gravenhurst Is Getting 5G As Rogers Expands To Reach More Than 170 Markets Nation Wide

Good news for Gravenhurst

Rogers partners with Communitech to develop 5G transportation solutions in Future of Cities collaborative

Rogers today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to new communities in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec2. Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network, powered exclusively by Ericsson, now reaches more than 170 communities nationwide with its expansion to the following 10 cities and towns:

Brantford, ON

Carignan, QC

Chambly, QC

Dawson Creek, BC

Gravenhurst, ON Ingersoll, ON

Niagara Falls, ON

Pelham, ON

Tecumseh, ON

Welland, ON

Today Rogers also announced its participation in Communitech’s Future of Cities collaborative to develop 5G smart city solutions of the future. Smart cities are poised to change the way we live and work, contributing to the future efficiency and prosperity of our communities. 5G will play a critical role in enabling advanced applications such as traffic management for collision prevention, drone delivery, or energy efficient smart buildings. This collaborative brings together members of government, industry and academia to develop 5G smart city solutions for the cities of Waterloo and Brampton. This is part of Rogers multi-year partnership with Communitech to support the advancement of 5G innovation in Canada.

“As we continue to bring 5G to life, not only are we expanding to even more communities, we’re nurturing the right partnerships to bolster Canada’s 5G ecosystem and deliver the technology that will drive economic prosperity in our country and distinguish us globally,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “Our partnership with the Future of Cities collaborative is part of our work to bring together researchers, businesses, start-ups and government to build made-in-Canada solutions and infrastructure to future-proof our cities to thrive in the digital age.”

“Gravenhurst is very excited to be included in this new 5G investment. Helping residents and visitors access the newest technology and the best connectivity possible continues to be a key goal in our economic development strategy. We look forward to the innovation that this will drive for both our businesses and residents.” – Mayor Paul Kelly, Gravenhurst

“We are stronger together than apart and have formed the Future of Cities collaborative to research and test solutions that will help our communities prepare for whatever the Future of Cities may entail,” said Joel Semeniuk, Vice President of Corporate Innovation at Communitech. “As a lead partner, Rogers brings a world-class 5G network and the expertise that will enable us to provide new innovations to our cities and support the growth and evolution of our urban centres across Canada.”

About 5G

5G will support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require real time connectivity for applications like earthquake prevention using AI and machine learning, autonomous mining and smart city applications such as collision prevention

Smart city traffic management solutions could deliver a 10% drop in commuter travel time that would increase productivity to help boost GDP by $270-million in Vancouver and $535-million in Montreal, according to a study for the Canadian Wireless and Telecommunications Association (CWTA)

Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20263

