Boathouse Destroyed By Fire On Lake Rosseau

An update to a story we first told you about.

On Thursday February 25, 2021 just before 4 p.m., Muskoka Lakes firefighters from station 7 Windermere / Raymond with the assistance from the Seguin Fire Department responded to a boathouse on fire on Lake Rosseau.

The boathouse was fully involved in smoke and flames when crews arrived. The fire department said they required snowmobiles to access the location and had to use extreme caution fighting the fire from portable pumps on Lake Rosseau.

Muskoka Lakes Fire Chief Ryan Murrell said the past few weeks demonstrated that fire can happen anywhere.

The fire is not suspicious and could be electrical related.

There were no injuries reported.