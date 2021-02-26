OPP Arrests Three Who Fled From Collision Scene In Severn

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged three suspects after they fled from a single vehicle collision in the ditch on Highway 11, Township of Severn.

On February 24, 2021, shortly before midnight, members of the Orillia OPP were notified of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 11 near McClelland Road. When officers arrived, they witnessed a male fleeing from the scene through deep snow, refusing to stop when directed. Officers patrolled the area extensively and located two different suspects at a home nearby. Both suspects were arrested and neither admitted to have been driving the vehicle. A short while later, police received a phone call reporting a suspicious male in the same area. Officers responded, located the third suspect and placed him under arrest.

As a result, Brendon Blanchard, age 20, and Ryan Prihoda, age 25, both from New Tecumseth, have been charged with Trespassing at Night and released with a court date of May 4, 2021.

The third suspect, Roy McMullen, age 29, of New Tecumseth, has been charged with:

Trespassing at night

Obstruct peace officer

Failure to comply with release order

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is set to appear next on March 04, 2021.