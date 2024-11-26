Port Sydney Resident Charged With Impaired After Driving Into A Yard And Hitting A Parked Car

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested an individual with impaired-related charged after responding to a motor vehicle collision in the Town of Huntsville.

On November 20, 2024 at 8:04 p.m., the Huntsville OPP were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on West Road. Witnesses reported the motor vehicle drove up on a curb, crossed both lanes of traffic, proceeded into a yard and collided with a parked car.

The investigation revealed the driver to be operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

As a result of the investigation, Karen Skipworth, 77-year-old of Port Sydney, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Failure to stop after accident

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

The OPP reminds drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.