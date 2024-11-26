Stay Up To Date On Plowing Operations With The Orillia Snowplow Tracker

City of Orillia residents can once again view which roads have been plowed in the city through the touch of a button. The Orillia Snowplow Tracker is back and available online at orillia.ca/PlowTracker and on the OrilliaNow online portal at orillia.ca/now.

“We are pleased to once again offer residents the convenience of knowing which roads have been plowed and when during the winter season,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Reintroducing the snowplow tracker is part of our commitment to keeping our community informed regarding winter operations. We encourage residents to use this tool to help plan their routes accordingly and stay informed during winter weather events.”

Using coloured lines on a map of city streets, the Orillia Snowplow Tracker indicates when roads in Orillia were last plowed. The tracker shows the current location of plows with a 15-minute accuracy.

The snowplow tracker, which was previously removed due to technical issues, has been updated with new technology and is hosted through a new provider.

“With the new technology in place, the snowplow tracker will provide reliable, up-to-date information throughout the winter season,” said Cheryl Remm, Director of Facilities, Climate Change and Operations. “City crews work hard to maintain local roads throughout the winter and this application will help residents see their progress and plan accordingly.”

About Winter Control Operations

Orillia’s winter control operations ensure the safety and accessibility of approximately 414 km of roads and 132 km of sidewalks throughout the city. The City deploys a fleet of 14 plows, eight sidewalk plows, and other specialized equipment to maintain road conditions during the winter season. Crews work around the clock to clear snow and ice, and salt or sand is applied as needed to improve traction. Orillia residents can expect roads to be plowed based on priority, with main streets and key routes being cleared first, followed by residential areas.

How Residents Can Help

Residents can play a key role in supporting City crews to keep roads and sidewalks safe and clear by following these simple, helpful tips:

Keep streets clear: During winter weather events, move parked vehicles off the street and sidewalks to speed up snow removal and increase community safety. Follow parking regulations: Avoid parking on streets, sidewalks, boulevards, or parking lots from midnight to 7 a.m. as per City by-law from Nov. 15 to April 15 to allow plows to work efficiently. Shovel smart: Pile snow on the right side of your driveway (when facing the street). Please don’t shovel or blow snow onto the road. Clear hydrants and catch basins: Help keep fire hydrants accessible and drainage basins clear to prevent flooding. Be a good neighbour: Offer to help neighbours who may need assistance clearing their driveways or sidewalks. If you need assistance clearing your driveway or would like to volunteer to assist, you can sign up at SnowAngelsCanada.ca. Stay patient and informed: During heavy snowfalls, give plows time to reach your area. Stay updated with real-time information through the Orillia Snowplow Tracker. Be mindful of large equipment: Keep away from snow removal equipment. Stay several car lengths behind the plow while driving. Stay safe: During an extreme weather event, if you are not an essential worker, and you are able to, stay home.

To learn more about the Orillia Snowplow Tracker and City of Orillia winter control operations, visit orillia.ca/WinterControl.