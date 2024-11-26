Impaired Driver Found Near Bracebridge OPP Detachment

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver after a traffic stop near the police detachment.

On Monday November 25, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol on Cedar Lane in Bracebridge and stopped a vehicle after having concerns over driving behaviour. As a result of the investigation, police have charged 39-year-old Mark McNally of Toronto with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 31, 2024 to answer to his charges.

The OPP has kicked off the Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign, this is an annual police enforcement and education initiative led by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police aimed at taking impaired drivers off Ontario roads during the holiday season. During the campaign, the motoring public can expect to see an increased OPP presence as officers conduct RIDE initiatives 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the province.