Looking For A New Challenge? Consider The OPP Cadet Program

The Huntsville OPP is encouraging those interested in the world of policing and community engagement to consider the OPP Cadet Program.

The Cadet Program aims to enhance police service, lessen the administrative load of frontline officers, promote crime prevention and public safety initiatives in communities.

A secondary aim of the program is to create a pool of qualified and proven constable applicants who can transition through the constable recruitment process

The Cadet Program is a one-year contract with the possibility of an additional one year extension. Cadets undergo a two-week paid training course. Topics include powers of arrest, policies and procedures, radio training, note-taking, traffic control, and use of force training.

The cadet position is full-time (36.25 hours weekly) with flexibility to work part-time (15 hours weekly) subject to the member being enrolled and attending school.

Detachments are operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and cadets may be scheduled to work days, nights, weekends and holidays.

To be eligible to become a cadet, you must meet the following qualifications:

· Canadian citizen or permanent resident;

· Minimum 18 years of age;

· Ontario Secondary School Diploma (Grade 12) or equivalency;

· Class G or G2 License (Class G License will be required before employment as a police constable);

· No criminal record for which a pardon has not been received or an absolute/conditional discharge that has not been sealed;

· Proven good character and moral habits; and,

· Ability to pass background and investigation checks.

Further information about the Cadet Program is available on the OPP website at opp.ca/cadet.