OPP Looking For Surveillance Video In Connection With Fatal Collision On Stephenson Road 1 East

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance after a collision on Stephenson Road 1 in Bracebridge that resulted in one person’s death.

On Sunday November 17, 2024, just before 2:00 a.m. officers from the Huntsville and Bracebridge OPP detachments, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge Fire Department, responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Stephenson Road 1 East in Bracebridge. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire and the sole occupant, a 41-year-old Port Sydney man, was pronounced deceased.

Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage in that area or information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.