OMAH Acquires Gordon Lightfoot Artifacts At November 17 Estate Auction

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a selection of significant items from the Gordon Lightfoot Estate Auction held on November 17, 2024 through Heritage Auctions, based in Dallas, Texas. These artifacts, representing the life and legacy of one of Canada’s greatest musical icons, were secured thanks to the generous donation of a supporter committed to preserving Lightfoot’s memory in his hometown.

The items acquired will play a central role in a permanent exhibition dedicated to Gordon Lightfoot. This exhibition, slated to open in June 2025, will honour his enduring legacy as a cultural trailblazer and cherished hometown hero.

Preserving a Canadian Icon’s Legacy

Gordon Lightfoot’s influence has resonated across decades, inspiring audiences worldwide with hits such as If You Could Read My Mind and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. As a proud Orillia native, his impact on the community is immeasurable. The artifacts acquired by OMAH bring his story to life, offering visitors an intimate connection to the man behind the music.

“We are deeply grateful for the donation that allowed us to secure these incredible items,” said Ninette Gyorody, OMAH’s Executive Director. “These artifacts ensure Gordon Lightfoot’s legacy remains accessible to fans, researchers, and future generations. This is a milestone moment for our museum and our city.”

Community Support Needed for Future Growth

OMAH is now inviting community members, organizations, and businesses to help support this exciting initiative. The museum is actively seeking funds to:

Acquire additional Gordon Lightfoot artifacts to further enhance the exhibition. Ensure the ongoing development and maintenance of the permanent exhibition, which will serve as a lasting tribute to Lightfoot’s life and career.

The financial support of the community is critical to ensuring this exhibition becomes a beacon for visitors from across Canada and beyond, drawing fans and cultural enthusiasts to Orillia for years to come.

“Gordon Lightfoot’s legacy is not only a local treasure but also a national one,” added Trish Crowe-Grande, Chair of OMAH’s Board of Directors. “By supporting this project, you help preserve a vital piece of Canadian heritage while fostering pride in our community’s remarkable history.”

How You Can Help

Donations of any size are welcomed and will directly contribute to this important initiative. Supporters can make a difference by contributing:

Monetary donations to fund future acquisitions and exhibition upkeep.

to fund future acquisitions and exhibition upkeep. Corporate sponsorships to showcase their support for the arts and heritage.

to showcase their support for the arts and heritage. In-kind donations or expertise to assist with exhibition development.

Contributions can be made through OMAH’s website by clicking on this link: Gordon Lightfoot Fund or by contacting the museum directly through Vanessa Santala, OMAH’s Development Officer by email or by phone at 705-326-2159 x105.

Together, we can and will honour Gordon Lightfoot’s legacy and ensure his story remains a vital part of our cultural heritage.