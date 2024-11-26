Orillia Opera House Announces 2025 Summer Theatre Series Featuring Three Hilarious Comedies

The Orillia Opera House is excited to announce its 2025 Summer Theatre series, featuring a laugh-out-loud lineup of three comedies running all summer long – two of which are world premiere productions.

Launching just in time for the holiday season, theatre-goers can reserve their Flex Pac subscriptions online now, or in-person at the Box Office every Saturday and during the upcoming Orillia Farmers’ Market’s two evening Christmas events. Available for just $99, Flex Pacs offer theatre fans discounted access to the best seats in the house, all summer long.

This season’s lineup includes:

AWoman’sLoveListbyNormFoster(July3–18,2025)

Canada’s comedic genius, Norm Foster, flips the script on his previous hit The Love List. Megan and Carly dream up the perfect man, and to their surprise, he appears! This witty, gender-reversed comedy about love and relationships is sure to delight. HurryHardbyKristenDaSilva(July23–August8,2025)

Curling meets comedy in Kristen Da Silva’s fast-paced play about a splintered curling team reuniting for one last bonspiel. Whether you’re a curling fan or just love to laugh, this witty exploration of teamwork and reconciliation hits the mark. CommonGroundbyJohnSpurway(August13–29,2025)

After betrayal shatters their lives, two strangers—Pam and Jake—find themselves navigating an unexpected friendship in this John Spurway comedy. This heartwarming and humorous exploration of resilience and new beginnings promises both laughs and touching moments.

“This season is all about celebrating the joy of connection and the power of laughter,” says Jesse Collins, Artistic Director of the Orillia Opera House. “We’re excited to bring fresh, heartfelt stories to the stage that will have audiences laughing, reflecting, and embracing the magic of live theatre. It’s a season you won’t want to miss!”

This season brings an exciting addition, with online purchase and redemption now available for Flex Pac subscribers, making it easier than ever to reserve seats while availability lasts.

“With two world premieres and a season full of laughter, this is our most exciting summer lineup yet,” says Emily Martin, Theatre Manager. “The addition of online redemption for Flex Pacs ensures a seamless and convenient experience for our patrons and we couldn’t be more excited to share this with our audiences just in time for the holiday season.”

Don’t miss out on this incredible lineup of comedies. Flex Pacs, gift certificates, and more will be available for purchase this Friday, November 22nd and Friday, November 29th at the Orillia Farmers’ Market’s special Christmas Markets, running from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Orillia Public Library and the Orillia Opera House.