Port Severn Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

Temiskaming OPP say they responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 north of the Municipality of Temagami.

A vehicle was parked on the shoulder and got stuck in the ditch.

Further investigation revealed that the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages.

The accused was arrested and transported to the Temiskaming Detachment to conduct further testing.

Susan King, a 67-year-old resident from the Township of Georgian Bay (Port Severn) has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)