Building materials to repair a home in order for a senor citizen to sell it have been stolen.

On Wednesday August 11, 2021 at around 2 a.m., unknown suspect(s) attended a Beaver Ridge home in Gravenhurst located 11 Racoon Road and removed property from a porch.

$4000.00 worth of building materials including wood and screws were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.