Huntsville Rotary Club Hosts ‘Rotary Road Rally/Scavenger Hunt’ In Support Of Community Living Huntsville And Muskoka Victim Services

Get ready to explore hidden gems, off the beaten path tranquil spots throughout Huntsville and area.

Rotary Club of Huntsville Evening Satellite Club hosts the Rotary Road Rally/Scavenger Hunt, a socially distanced road rally the weekend of September 24th. Funds raised from the event will support Community Living Huntsville’s new campaign Rev Up Independence, their current initiative to replace their accessible cube van. Proceeds will also support the important mission of Muskoka Victim Services who work closely with first responders and community partners to provide short-term crisis intervention support and connect people with appropriate long-term community supports. These two amazing charities change people’s lives, one person at a time.

Participants will be sent 20 riddles to hidden gems in our community, beautiful tranquil places off the beaten path. Registrants will have to solve the riddles to reveal their stops on their journey around north Muskoka in the fall.

The task at hand: to solve at least 10 riddles, drive to the revealed location, take in the spectacular view and submit your group’s selfie for chances to win prizes.

Registration is now open on the event site at rotary-road-rally-scavenger-hunt-registration

Rotary Club of Huntsville Evening Satellite Club is a service club located in Huntsville, Ontario. 100% of the event revenue will be given to the charities, Community Living Huntsville and Muskoka Victim Services. Find more at rotary-road-rally-scavenger-hunt-registration or follow on Facebook, Instagram