Reggae Collective Reggaddiction To Perform At Bracebridge Hall With DJ Quesquecest Saturday August 21st

Bracebridge Hall is excited to host this all-day event outdoors for maximum safety and capacity with one of Toronto’s best reggae groups! Food, drinks, and music under the sun and stars in Muskoka. This special event will feature the reggae band Reggaddiction. Dance the night away to Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, and Jamaican classic reggae music, combined with local gourmet spicy vegetarian food – taking you back to the island mon!

Delivering cross-over vibes, refreshing vocal harmonies, and powerful instrumental riddims, Reggaddiction has quickly risen as one of the finest live acts within the Canadian reggae scene. Single releases from the band’s highly anticipated upcoming Ganja Harvest album (A reggae tribute to Neil Young) have received stellar reviews and national airplay on CBC Radio. More info: http://reggaddiction.com/

DJ Quescequest? is Jay NuFunk a concert promoter, musician, DJ, and avid vinyl music collector. French for “what is that?” DJ Quesquecest throws down “Psycho Killer” rare 45s and bootleg tracks in his live sets across North America and Jamaica. As a founding member of Toronto’s Make it Funky Collective, and New York City’s No Wahala DJ Crew, he has worked and performed alongside the world’s top turntablists and most accomplished live bands.

Summer Fest! at Bracebridge Hall (located at 17A Manitoba St, Bracebridge, ON https://www.bbhall.ca/) is Saturday, August 21st, 2021.

Doors at 2 PM, DJ Quesquecest at 4 PM, Reggaddiction Live at 7 PM. Followed by DJs spinning Hip-Hop, RnB Classics at 11PM till late. Craft Food by @MamaBombina; South Asian inspired (mostly) vegetarian dishes.

Admission: $20 cover Rain or Shine, Indoor/Outdoor Seating Areas

Sponsored by Jack Daniels

Get Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Vi0kkb

Facebook Page: https://fb.me/e/ZyGNThll