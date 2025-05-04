Port Severn Resident Charged With Impaired And Stunt Driving

An officer from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 12, Midland for a speeding offence resulting in the commencement of a impaired driving investigation.

The officer conducted the traffic stop of an eastbound vehicle that was travelling in excess of 40 km/hr over the posted 60 km/hr zone at approximately 11:41 p.m. May 2, 2025 near the intersection of Franke Kindred Road and Highway 12 and upon speaking to the driver entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Michael FINNAMORE 35 years of Port Severn has been charged criminally with the following driving related offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Stunt Driving Excessive Speed contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the May 15, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 14 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.