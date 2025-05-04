Ontario And Quebec Ice Storm Causes $342M In Insured Damage

A severe ice storm that hit parts of Ontario and Quebec one month ago caused $342 million in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ). This storm resulted in many downed trees and power lines, flooded basements and damaged vehicles. In total, more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario and around 70,000 properties in Quebec experienced power outages. In some instances, properties were without power for over a week due to strong winds and heavy rainfall that prevented hydro crews from completing necessary restoration work.

“Many people had their lives disrupted and property damaged from this event. Insurers are here to help residents and businesses recover and rebuild from this storm,” said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). “First responders deserve our appreciation as they worked so diligently to protect lives and properties following this event. Our member insurers are the second responders and have been on the ground since day one. They will continue to work with policyholders whose property was damaged. If you were impacted by the ice storm, it is important to call your insurance provider as soon as possible to start the claims process.”

The frequency and severity of flooding and extreme weather in Ontario, Quebec and across Canada continue to increase each year. IBC is collaborating with the provincial and federal governments to help find solutions to mitigate the risks of severe weather and outline what governments can do to help build more resilient communities.

“Storms of this magnitude can take significant emotional and financial tolls on those affected,” added Dean. “As the recovery and rebuilding process moves forward, residents should stay in close contact with their insurance representatives and adjusters. This includes checking in on contractor availability and understanding how it may influence the timing of your claim. Anyone with general auto, home or business insurance questions can also contact IBC’s Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ASK-IBC or by email at ONCIC@ibc.ca.”

Severe weather is getting worse. And we are all paying the price. To protect Canadians from ever-escalating natural catastrophes, there are meaningful steps that governments can take to adapt to extreme weather. These include no longer building unprotected homes and businesses in high-risk flood and wildfire zones, enhancing flood defences in communities at high risk of flood, helping homeowners understand their risks, subsidizing home retrofits to help homeowners reduce their exposure to floods and wildfires, and investing in improved emergency preparedness, response and recovery capacity.

IBC commends the Government of Ontario for its commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness in the province.

Homeowner insurance policies usually cover damage to homes caused by an ice storm, such as:

Damage caused by wind and rain

Damage caused by flying debris or fallen trees and/or branches

Damage to the home and its contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind.

Depending on the details of the policy, insurance may also cover additional damage:

Water damage in a basement due to sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific optional sewer backup coverage.

Damage from overland flooding, which occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land, is only covered if you have purchased specific optional overland flood coverage. However, if you live in a known flood plain, this coverage may not be available.

Removing debris (e.g., a downed tree on your property) may be the homeowner’s responsibility. Insurance coverage is typically not provided if the property was not damaged.

Coverage for ice damming, which can occur when heavy snow buildup melts during the day and refreezes when temperatures drop overnight, is usually optional. Speak to your insurance representative if you are concerned about such loss or damage.

Subject to any applicable exclusions, the contents of your refrigerator and freezer may be covered for a specified amount for damage related to food spoilage caused by an accidental power interruption. Check your policy or speak with your insurance representative.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to stay in their homes because of insured damage may be entitled to additional living expenses. Check with your insurance representative to find out what your policy covers.

Seasonal or secondary residences

Check any seasonal or secondary residences (e.g., cottages) and report any damage to your insurance representative as soon as possible. Policies for these properties may have different coverage or limits than a primary home insurance policy. Review your policy or check with your insurance professional to confirm your coverage.