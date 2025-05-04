Tay Township Residents Arrested After OPP Execute Search Warrant On Waubaushene Address

Handgun, Conducted Energy Weapon, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Pills & Cash Seized

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a Forest Harbour Parkway, Tay Township residential address at approximately 5:00 a.m. May 2, 2025.

CSCU investigators assisted by uniform OPP officers along with members of the OPP Tactical Rescue Unit (TRU), seized a considerable quantity of drug like substances believed to be cocaine, purple fentanyl, various prescription medications believed to be Oxycodone and Clonazepam, a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a fully loaded clip, a quantity of various caliber ammunition a conducted energy weapon (CEW) and an expandable baton. Additionally, a quantity of Canadian currency, a number of cell phones and other related drug paraphernalia were also seized. (See attached photograph).

Investigators have arrested and charged Kevin MUNRO 42 years of Tay Township with the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and who was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

And further with the following offences contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Also charged is a 34 year old female of Tay Township with the following criminal offences who was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

This is a continuing investigation and investigators ask that anyone having knowledge of this investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.