Grants Available For Nature-Focused Projects In Lake Of Bays

The Township of Lake of Bays invites residents to apply for the Habitat and Biodiversity Fund. This program offers grants to support small projects that help nature thrive in the community.

The Habitat and Biodiversity Fund includes two options:

Habitat Fund: Up to $500 for small projects like planting native species or creating wildlife habitats. Biodiversity Fund: Up to $1,000 for initiatives that boost biodiversity, like pollinator gardens or workshops about local plants and animals.

The application process is simple and individuals with a passion for nature or groups looking to make an impact are encouraged to apply for this funding under the Environmental Projects Grant Program.

Applications are open until June 30, 2025.

“This program is such a great way for people to bring their creative, impactful ideas to life right here in Lake of Bays,” said Morgan Lonsdale, Economic Development Coordinator for the Township of Lake of Bays. “It’s exciting to see the applications coming in from past intakes. These projects are just starting to take shape, and we’re looking forward to sharing their progress with the community as they blossom.”