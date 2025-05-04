TLDSB Promotes Menstrual Equity During The Month Of May

“It’s about [menstrual equity] time” is the slogan of the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Menstrual Equity Campaign, which launched today shining a light on the challenges people who menstruate face.

Through informational posters in schools, announcements over school public address (PA) systems, and social media posts, promotion of this campaign will take place during the month of May and end on Menstrual Hygiene Day, May 28.

“The overall goal is to break down the stigma and misconceptions associated with menstruation, and provide a little financial relief with free products for all who menstruate,” says Kelly Picken who leads the Disrupting Poverty Sub-Committee of the TLDSB Equity Task Force and Huntsville High School principal.

Menstrual products are a basic necessity, yet they are expensive to buy for many who require them. Not having sufficient products can lead people to miss school and/or work. Over the 2021-2022 school year, dispensers with free menstrual products were installed in all female and all-gender washrooms in secondary schools, and in at least one washroom in elementary schools. Over the years, schools have continued to keep free products available to students.

You can learn more about TLDSB’s commitment to continuing our progress towards equity and inclusion for all individuals in our system by visiting the Board’s Equity and Inclusion page.