Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired Driving At A RIDE Check

On May 4, 2025 at 8:47p.m. officers of the Huntsville O.P.P. were conducting a R.I.D.E. checkpoint on Earls Road, looking for impaired drivers. A vehicle approached the officers and the odour of alcohol was clearly detected.

The driver was required to provide a sample into an Approved Screening Device. The driver registered a fail and was arrested and required to complete further breath testing.

As a result of the investigation, Alexander Harris, 36 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 3, 2025.

The accused was issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and his vehicle has been impounded for 7 days.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!