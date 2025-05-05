Two People Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte On Sunday

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11.

On May 4, 2025, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP, along with Ministry of Transportation (MTO), Township of Oro-Medonte Fire, Simcoe County Paramedic Services (EMS), and the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Unit (TIME), responded to a collision involving multiple vehicles including an OPP vehicle. Highway 11 was closed in both North and South directions for several hours for the investigation.

Two individuals were transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries. Highway 11 has since been re-opened and the investigation is ongoing.

