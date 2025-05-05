Emergency Preparedness Week In Muskoka To Feature Test Of #AlertMuskoka System

Emergencies can happen at any time, in any season. This Emergency Preparedness Week (May 4–10, 2025), the Muskoka Emergency Response Committee (MERC) is encouraging residents to plan ahead and stay prepared year-round.

As part of this year’s activities, a test of the #AlertMuskoka system, powered by Voyent Alert!, will take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Voyent Alert! provides location-specific notifications during emergencies such as floods, wildfires, severe weather events and other local crises.

Residents are encouraged to check that your Voyent Alert! app is active and up to date. Residents who have not registered yet can sign up to receive emergency updates by app, text, email, or voice call at www.muskoka.on.ca/alertmuskoka.

“The spring ice storm was a strong reminder of how quickly conditions can change. Staying informed early can save lives. Checking your emergency alerts is one of the simplest ways to be ready, not just for one season, but all year long.” – Terry Glover, Chair of the District’s Health Services Committee

This year’s Emergency Preparedness Week theme, Plan for Every Season, highlights the importance of year-round readiness for any type of emergency. To learn more about emergency preparedness and how to register for alerts, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/be-prepared.