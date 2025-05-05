KEE To Bala’s Record-Breaking 2025 Lineup Is Here! – Headlining Acts Coming To Muskoka

Muskoka’s The KEE To Bala is back with a star-studded new lineup of acts set to grace the iconic stage for a record-breaking season of live music and events!

This year, the venue will host some of the top Canadian and international acts including Dylan Gossett, Billy TalentThe BeachesNelly, Mother Mother and The Dead South along with returning favourites like The Reklaws, Sam Roberts Band, The Trews and many more exciting acts set to grace the iconic stage this summer season.

For over eight decades, The KEE has drawn visitors from around the world to the region, becoming Muskoka’s top summer concert destination. Visit www.thekee.com and social media channels listed below to see this year’s exciting season lineup..

SOCIAL LINKS:

Instagram: @thekeetobala

Facebook: @TheKEEtoBALA

