Several Charges Laid After Vehicle Flees RIDE Check On Hwy. 69

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine have arrested and charged one person with multiple offences after fleeing a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) check.
On April 30, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E check on Highway 69 in the Township of the Archipelago. A vehicle approached the R.I.D.E check and officers began an investigation into open liquor in the vehicle. During the investigation a passenger in the vehicle jumped in the driver seat and fled from police. Officers were able to use a tire deflation device commonly referred to as a spike belt to stop the vehicle. The driver then fled on foot into a wooded area. The search continued throughout the night with the suspect being arrested the following morning.
Bradley-Ray Desmoulin, 21 years-of-age of Pic Mobert First Nation was charged with:
- Having liquor in an open container in unauthorized place
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Flight from peace officer
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest
- Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Fail to comply with probation order – 4 counts
Three other occupants were charged under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.
The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 5, 2025.