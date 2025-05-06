Several Charges Laid After Vehicle Flees RIDE Check On Hwy. 69

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine have arrested and charged one person with multiple offences after fleeing a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) check.

On April 30, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E check on Highway 69 in the Township of the Archipelago. A vehicle approached the R.I.D.E check and officers began an investigation into open liquor in the vehicle. During the investigation a passenger in the vehicle jumped in the driver seat and fled from police. Officers were able to use a tire deflation device commonly referred to as a spike belt to stop the vehicle. The driver then fled on foot into a wooded area. The search continued throughout the night with the suspect being arrested the following morning.

Bradley-Ray Desmoulin, 21 years-of-age of Pic Mobert First Nation was charged with:

Having liquor in an open container in unauthorized place

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Flight from peace officer

Personation with intent to avoid arrest

Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Fail to comply with probation order – 4 counts

Three other occupants were charged under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 5, 2025.