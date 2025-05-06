Huntsville Resident Charged With Sexual Assault

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual with sexual assault.

On April 30, 2025, OPP began an investigation into a sexual assault alleged to have occurred the day prior. The location of the offense is an address on West Road in the Town of Huntsville.

As a result, a 67 year old male from Huntsville, has been charged with:

· Sexual assault

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on June 10, 2025.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the victim.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed. You can report a sexual assault by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.

If you do not want to make a report to police or need time and support to make that decision, there are community partners available to help. Ontario 211 provides information on Ontario’s community, social, health-related and government services. Simply call 2-1-1 or visit 211ontario.ca for more information.