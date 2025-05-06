Help Shape Muskoka’s Future By Reflecting On Its Past

The District of Muskoka is inviting residents to help shape the future of its Archaeological Master Plan (AMP) by sharing feedback through a short survey.

The first AMP for Muskoka was prepared in 1994 and provided the foundation for the existing Muskoka Official Plan archaeological policies and mapping. As part of the Muskoka Official Plan (MOP) Comprehensive Review, the District is now updating the AMP and will use the results to inform policy and mapping changes. The update will guide the conservation and preservation of archaeological resources across Muskoka. Public input is essential to ensuring these updates are informed by the experience, knowledge and priorities of the community.

Survey Now Open

The survey asks residents’ familiarity with archaeological assessments and planning, and perspectives on preserving archaeological resources. Feedback will help inform the AMP update and policy development.

The survey is available on the Engage Muskoka platform at: Archaeological Master Plan Survey



The deadline to participate is Tuesday June 3, 2025.

Learn More and Stay Connected

For more information about the Muskoka Official Plan Review, the Archaeological Master Plan and related policy updates, or to stay up to date on future public consultation opportunities, visit the MOP Review Engage Muskoka page.

