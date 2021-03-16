Port Severn Resident Celebrates $100,000 Encore Win

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Margaret Ross of Port Severn. Margaret matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 5, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Margaret, a 60-year-old human resources generalist, said she was at the store using the Ticket Checker when she saw Big Winner appear on the screen. “I happened to be with my brother and asked him to look and see if he sees what I was seeing. We couldn’t believe it. It was nice to share that moment with him!”

Margaret told her brother to go out to the car to get her husband. “When I told him the first thing he said was, ‘Those horseshoes are working! Congratulations honey.’”

“This windfall will make retirement more comfortable,” Margaret said. “We would like to travel when it’s safe again. I want to do an Alaskan cruise and maybe explore Australia,” she smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on the Run on Lone Pine Road in Port Severn.