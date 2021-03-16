Orillia OPP Makes Arrest Following Break And Enter To Business

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a suspect following a break and enter to a business, from which three cash registers were stolen, in the City of Orillia.

On March 10, 2021, shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to an alarm call at an Atherley Road business, where numerous alarms had been triggered. Officers arrived to find the front glass door smashed and cash registers missing from the counter. No one was seen in the immediate area and officers expanded their search. While driving southbound on Highway 12 in Ramara, officers observed a male standing beside a car in the parking lot of another business. The officers immediately returned to the area and found that the male had fled the scene. Three cash registers were located in the abandoned vehicle. OPP Canine (K9) attended and the suspect was located and arrested a short distance away.

As a result, James Taylor, age 39, of Georgina, Ontario, has been charged with:

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possess break in instruments

Disguise with intent

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is set to appear next on March 15, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.