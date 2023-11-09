Port McNicoll Resident Celebrates $100,000 Encore Win

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Colleen Cruise of Port McNicoll. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 24, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Colleen, who works in sales, said she’s been a regular lottery player for the last decade. She usually plays LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 and always says yes to ENCORE.

“I scanned the ticket on my phone using the OLG app and I immediately thought it was a glitch,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I had to scan it a few more times to make sure it was real.”

Colleen shared her big news with her dad next. “He was very skeptical at first, but when I showed him, he was thrilled!”

She plans to take care of some responsibilities first, and then will invest and use some of her win towards a vacation. “It feels pretty great – but still so surreal,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Victoria Sunny Convenience on Albert Street in Victoria Harbour.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.