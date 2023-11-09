Seasonal Overnight Parking Changes Take Effect Nov. 15 In Orillia

The City of Orillia reminds residents that parking is prohibited on all municipal streets and parking lots between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. from Nov. 15, 2023 through April 15, 2024.

When you go to bed on Tuesday, Nov. 14, make sure your vehicle is not parked on the road or in a municipal parking lot as the restriction comes into effect when the clock strikes midnight. This prohibition is in effect regardless of weather conditions.

Orillia residents requiring off-street parking overnight are allowed to park within the boulevard (the space on their driveway between the sidewalk and the roadway) year-round, provided the vehicle is parked at least 1.5 metres back from the sidewalk and at least 1.5 metres back from the roadway. Illustrations are provided below: