Keep Coyote Safety In Mind As Sightings Increase In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge’s By-Law Enforcement branch has received an increased number of calls regarding coyote sightings in various locations around town. The Town reminds people to keep your distance from coyotes and all wildlife for the safety of yourself and them.

If you encounter a coyote, remember these safety measures.

Never approach or touch a coyote;

Do not turn your back on, or run from, a coyote;

Back away from the coyote while remaining calm;

Stand tall, wave your hands and make lots of noise;

Carry a flashlight at night to scare off coyotes;

Keep an eye on children and pets at all times;

Do not feed pets outdoors or let them chase coyotes; and

If a coyote poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety, call 911.

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) is responsible for the management of wildlife including coyotes. Town staff report all sightings to the Ministry for awareness.

For more information, visit ontario.ca/livingwithwildlife.