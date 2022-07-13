Port Carling Company Fined $50,000 For 2020 Workplace Incident

A justice of the peace ordered a Port Carling company to pay a fine of $50,000 last month in connection with a workplace incident from 2020.

Lakeridge Developments was constructing a new cottage, a guest cottage and two boathouses in Seguin on Nov. 12, 2020 and subcontracted Peak Roofing Services. A worker from the roofing company was moving insulation on a flat section of roof when they fell 30 feet to the ground, resulting in a broken leg. The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigated and found that even though there were permanent, engineered anchor points on the roof and the worker had fall protection training, standard safeguards were not in place.

“At the time of the incident, the worker was not using fall protection and there were no guardrails installed along the perimeter of the roof,” said the ministry in a bulletin posted on July 7. “Peak Roofing Services supervisor, Paul Kritski, and three additional workers were also on the roof that morning. Fall protection was not being used by any of the crew.”

Justice of the Peace Diane M. McAleer imposed a fine of $50,000 for Lakeridge Developments and $15,000 for Peak Roofing Services supervisor Paul Kritski, both for going against the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Both parties pleaded guilty at the provincial offences court in Parry Sound and were convicted on June 21.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge on each fine, which is required by the Provincial Offences Act. According to the ministry, the surcharge is added to a special provincial government fund to help victims of crime.

Jamie Watkinson, co-owner of Lakeridge Developments, clarified the nature of the injuries sustained by the worker and provided a brief statement on behalf of the company.

“The roofing contractor working on the site had one of his employees fall and break his leg,” Watkinson said. “Proper engineered tie-offs were installed on the project, but the employee chose not to tie off. The roofing contractor was fined for the accident, as was Lakeridge since we were the general contractor on the project.”

A representative for Peak Roofing Services declined to comment.