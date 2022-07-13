Paddleboarder And Dog Rescued By Helicopter On Nottawasaga River

Huronia West OPP with the assistance of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and some good Samaritan’s rescued a stranded paddleboarder and her dog.

On July 10, 2022, shortly after 6 p.m., a 41-year-old from Essa Township left Angus with her dog on a paddleboard with the intention to travel the Nottawasaga River to Edenvale Conservation Centre.

Due to low water levels in some areas and unforeseen obstacles in others, the female was forced to portage in several areas which caused her to become exhausted.

Approximately halfway through the 20-kilometre trek, she and her dog were forced to stop and wait for assistance. A family member, along with a good Samaritan left Edenvale in a boat in an attempt to locate them.

Due to shallow water, the rescuers were forced to abandon the boat and navigate the swampy regions by foot in the dark. The exhausted pair eventually located the female several kilometres away. After spending a night in the bush, all parties were eventually rescued and lifted out by helicopter.