Popular Sunday Evening Band Concert Series Returns July 10

Music in the park returns with the City’s popular Sunday Evening Band Concert Series beginning on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Rotary Aqua Theatre in Couchiching Beach Park.

“Setting up your chair in front of the Rotary Aqua Theatre on a warm summer night is a tradition dating back over half a century in the City of Orillia,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, we are excited to bring back this wonderful program to residents and visitors of the Sunshine City. I encourage you to grab a chair, or take a seat on the grass or benches within the park, sit back, close your eyes and enjoy the music.”

For 2022, the Sunday Evening Band Concert Series line-up includes four concerts during July and August. All concerts will be held in the Rotary Aqua Theatre between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Should there be inclement weather in the forecast, concerts will be postponed or cancelled. Follow the City of Orillia’s Facebook and Twitter pages for cancellation announcements on concert days. The decision will be posted by 4:30 p.m.

2022 Sunday Evening Band Concert Series line-up

July 10 Orillia Silver Band July 24 Barrie Concert Band Aug. 14 Barrie Skyliners Big Band Aug. 28 Simcoe County Band

While in the past, donations were collected to help fund the program, this will not be necessary this summer as a precaution.

“We are grateful for the donations that help offset the cost of the bands and to the Champlain Seniors Service Club, whose members graciously volunteer each year to collect the donations,” said Jacqueline Surette, Manager of Culture. “However, due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, we opted to have a limited series this year and eliminate the need for volunteers to handle money. The series is organized early in the year and at the time of setting the schedule, we were not sure how the summer would unfold.”

The Sunday Evening Band Concert Series is part of the City’s growing musical program within the park system. Visit orillia.ca/musicinthepark for more details.